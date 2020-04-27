Yorkshire County Cricket Club cancels contract of Ravichandran Ashwin amid coronavirus outbreak

As sports events have come to a halt due to coronavirus and with the growing uncertainty of when it will resume, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday announced that it has canceled the contract of three overseas players including that of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The other two players are South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket, Martyn Moxon, said the players were 'extremely professional' and appreciated them for understanding the situation.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm that the contracts for its three overseas players have been cancelled by mutual consent #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 27, 2020

"Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding of this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this COVID pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present," Moxon said in a statement.

"We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future," he added.