Yograj expressed his determination that if he were given the chance to coach the national team, he would turn it into an unbeatable force with the same players.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh recently shared his thoughts on what he would do if he were appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He emphasized the importance of supporting and safeguarding the two senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Yograj made these remarks during a podcast with fellow cricketer Taruwar Kohli on his show, 'Find a Way.'

The Indian team has faced criticism lately due to their disappointing performance in red-ball cricket, suffering a rare 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand last November, followed by a loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. While they did manage to maintain their dominance in white-ball cricket, clinching a second consecutive ICC title with Rohit leading the team to victory in the Champions Trophy, their Test cricket performance is still under scrutiny, especially with their upcoming tour of England, where they haven't won a series since 2007.

Yograj expressed his determination that if he were given the chance to coach the national team, he would turn it into an unbeatable force with the same players. He reiterated the need to protect Kohli and Rohit, assuring that he would ensure they participated in the Ranji Trophy and that he would fully support them.

"If you make me the coach of the Indian team, I will use these same players to transform it into a side that will be unbeatable for ages. Who will bring out their capabilities? Because people are always ready to throw them out of the team—drop Rohit Sharma or drop Kohli—but why? They are going through a rough patch and I want to tell my kids that I am with you. I'll tell them let's play Ranji Trophy, or I will make Rohit run 20 km. Nobody does that. These players are diamonds. You don't throw them out. I will be like their father. I have never differentiated between Yuvraj and the others, not even Dhoni. But what is wrong is wrong," he said.

A recent report from the PTI has indicated that several key players from the Indian Test team may be selected to join the India A squad for the upcoming two four-day tour games against the Lions. These matches are crucial in preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The squad will be chosen depending on player availability before the playoffs begin, with the start date set for May 30, just after the IPL 2025 final. It is significant to remember that every frontline player is currently bound by a contract with their own IPL team.

Also read| 'Had to accept it': Shardul Thakur reveals how Zaheer Khan’s phone call secured last-minute IPL entry after going unsold at auction