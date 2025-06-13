Vaibhav Suryavanshi's impressive form continued after the IPL season. In a red-ball practice match held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, he scored 190 runs in just 90 balls, strengthening his chances for India Under-19's upcoming tour of England.

The remarkable emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025 has become a significant topic of discussion across the country. The 14-year-old made a stunning debut, accumulating 252 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. A highlight was his record-setting century against Gujarat Titans, which he achieved in just 35 balls. His impressive skills and boldness for his age have led to comparisons with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to participate in the IPL. He debuted at 14 years and 23 days old, playing against Lucknow Super Giants. A mere nine days later, he thrilled fans in Jaipur with a remarkable century, setting a new record as the fastest by an Indian batter in IPL history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's impressive form continued after the IPL season. In a red-ball practice match held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, he scored 190 runs in just 90 balls, strengthening his chances for India Under-19's upcoming tour of England.

However, amidst the excitement, Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, offered a note of caution. Speaking to InsideSport, Yograj raised a significant question regarding the situation.

"My vision is Test cricket. Can you survive five days? That's the real test. 50 overs - fair enough. 20 overs - fair enough. I don't go by these formats. But since they (formats) are there, you should be fit enough to play all three formats. Why do you struggle? Because you are only concentrating on T20, IPL and 50 overs. Aj toh 50 overs bhi nahi khel sakte hum log (Today, we cannot even play 50 overs). That's the way we are," he said.

The former India crickter also criticised coaches who, instead of working on the field, operate in air-conditioned environments.

"All the coaches and all the administrators want to sit in the air conditioning and do things. Here, I am under 48 degrees Celsius, having a passion to produce more brilliant cricketers like Yuvraj Singh," he added.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. Despite initial skepticism, he silenced critics with his impressive IPL performance. It's highly probable that RR will retain the young player for several seasons.