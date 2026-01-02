Yograj Singh alleges Mumbai Indians overlooked his advice on Arjun Tendulkar, draws 'like Sachin' comparison

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has claimed the Mumbai Indians ignored his advice on Arjun Tendulkar, insisting the young all-rounder has batting potential “like Sachin Tendulkar.” His remarks have sparked fresh debate over Arjun’s role and development.

Yograj Singh disclosed that he had offered advice to the Mumbai Indians (MI) regarding Arjun Tendulkar, which the team overlooked during the all-rounder's five-year tenure with them after he was acquired in the 2021, 2022, and 2025 auctions, before being traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prior to the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yograj expressed that he was amazed when he witnessed Arjun batting in the nets, noting that he plays similarly to his father, Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrated as the greatest batsman in cricket history. The former Indian cricketer reminisced that just days after training with him, Arjun scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan in 2022.

“I had never seen him bat before so I said let’s see how you are. He went in the net to bat, and that guy – a four here, a four there, six here, six there. I told his coach, how can you never make him bat?” He is a batsman of great quality. He bats like his father used to bat. He used to come and bat in the nets every day for three hours, and he went back after 12 days, played Ranji Trophy and in his first match, scored a hundred,” said Yograj in a chat on Ravish Bisht's YouTube channel.

Yograj mentioned that he had advised MI to allow Arjun to open the batting, but this suggestion was never acted upon. He voiced his surprise at how underutilized Arjun's batting skills are.

"Someone who comes here and practices for 12 days scores a century in Ranji. And you never make him bat once in his life. I sent a message to the IPL team in Mumbai, and told them, let him open the batting in 2-3 matches, but no,” said Yograj.

For those who may not know, Arjun has only played five matches for the five-time champions over five seasons. He has taken three wickets and scored 13 runs.

The former MI player is a left-arm pacer known for batting in the lower order. However, this season, he has taken on the role of opening batsman for Goa in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Arjun made a remarkable debut for Goa in the Ranji Trophy in December 2022, scoring a century that mirrored the achievement of his father, Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin, too, had hit a century on his Ranji Trophy debut back in 1988, when he scored a hundred against Gujarat as a young teenager.

In the SMAT, Arjun accumulated 70 runs across five matches. So far in the VHT, he has scored 44 runs in three games. He has yet to achieve a half-century in his new batting position in either T20 or 50-over formats.

