‘Yes I am a lesbian, every family is different’: Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor slams trolls

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announced the exciting news of her partner Diana's pregnancy on Wednesday, February 22. The renowned wicketkeeper-batter, who was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world during her prime years, retired from international cricket in 2019.

Recently, she took to social media to announce the exciting news of her partner's pregnancy. "Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mom, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. 19 weeks to go, and life will be very different," she wrote on Twitter.

Her elation at the news was quickly quashed when her tweet was met with homophobic comments on the social media platform. In response to the hateful remarks, Taylor resolutely shut down the trolls who had targeted her post.

Due to the homophobic comments directed at her and her partner upon the announcement of her partner's pregnancy, Sara Taylor courageously stepped forward to confront the trolls who had targeted them. Taking to Twitter, she reminded people that it is important to educate oneself before passing judgement on others.

She also revealed that they had utilized in vitro fertilization (IVF) and emphasized the fact that every family is unique and should not be subjected to mockery or abuse.

“Well, I did not anticipate I should have attached an FAQ when announcing my partners pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown individual who wants to gift a very unique opportunity to others…,” she tweeted.

“Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it’s not a choice. I am in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different…how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported…”

One of the greatest wicketkeepers and most successful cricketers in the history of women's cricket, Taylor announced her retirement from international cricket in September 2019 due to anxiety issues. Taylor had previously taken an indefinite hiatus from the game in March 2016 due to mental health issues, but she courageously returned to the sport to proudly represent her country at the World Cup.

At the age of 33, she had played 126 One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring seven centuries and 20 half-centuries. In her 90 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) innings, she amassed 2,177 runs. Additionally, she represented England in the longest format of the game 10 times, accumulating 330 runs.

