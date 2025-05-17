In addition to being a world-class cricketer, Rohit Sharma is also an avid car enthusiast. His passion for automobiles was on full display following an event on Friday.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma was seen playfully reprimanding his younger brother, Vishal, over a dent in their car. This interaction took place shortly after the inauguration ceremony of the new ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, an event attended by Rohit’s family and numerous distinguished personalities from the realms of sports and politics.

In addition to being a world-class cricketer, Rohit Sharma is also an avid car enthusiast. His passion for automobiles was on full display following the event on Friday. As Rohit and his family were leaving Wankhede Stadium, he engaged in a lighthearted exchange regarding a dent in his car with his brother.

Rohit’s parents, Gurunath and Poornima Sharma, along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and Vishal, were all present to witness this significant occasion. During the ceremony, Rohit invited his family onto the stage, where they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in pressing the button that unveiled the stand. The moment was celebrated with the unveiling of large posters and a spectacular display of fireworks, marking a proud achievement in Rohit’s illustrious career.

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country, as much as possible. While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium; there are so many memories here," Rohit said at the stage.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that I am really, really grateful, honoured and very thankful to all MCA members and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honoured while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians. It’ll be a very special feeling," he added.

Rohit Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, has been a cornerstone of Mumbai cricket and has successfully led the Indian national team to consecutive ICC titles, including triumphs in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Since making his international debut in 2007, Rohit has been a key player for India, contributing to the team's historic victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup that same year. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has represented India in 159 T20 Internationals, 273 One Day Internationals, and 67 Test matches. Rohit concluded his T20I career on a high note, retiring after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

