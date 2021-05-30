'Yeh bhi thik hai': Jasprit Bumrah comes up with Mirzapur 2 reference responding to Axar Patel

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is with the side in Mumbai undergoing 14-day quarantine before they leave for the UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-match Test series against England. Thus, players are training hard and working out to keep their bodies in shape before they get out to train in England.

Ahead of the departure, the fast bowler put a picture on his social media and captioned it, "Reset mode on." Bumrah's India and Gujarat teammate Azar Patel commended on his post saying, "Sahi hai” (Looks great)."

Bumrah then decided to come up with a witty response referring to the famous dialogue from the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur Season 2. “@aksharpatel ye bhi thik hai (This is also OK),” Bumrah wrote.

The comments by both the cricketers received several reactions from fans.

Both will be gearing to play in the whites for India as the 20-member squad will be in England for a period of three and a half months starting June till September 16.