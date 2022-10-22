'Ye to danger bowler hai bhai': Rohit Sharma reacts as he gears up to face Mohammed Shami during practice session

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami during practice session

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The high-octane contest between the two former champions will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Players from both sides are practicing at the nets before of the much-anticipated match.

After completing the warm-up matches assignment in Brisbane, the Indian squad came in Melbourne on Thursday (October 20) and participated in the first training session on Friday (October 21). Premier Indian batsmen Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were all seen batting for lengthy periods of time at the nets.

All eyes will be on India's top-order hitters in the match against Pakistan, and it will be intriguing to see how they fare against the Pakistan pace attack. Last year, Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi startled India's top order batsmen in a T20 World Cup encounter, and this time, Indian batters are well prepared for the threat.

The ICC posted a video of India's net session on Saturday, in which Indian skipper Rohit can be seen batting with Dinesh Karthik. Apart from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami, Rohit can also be seen taking on a few deliveries from the throwdown expert.

In one of the segments of the three-minute-long video, when Shami was gearing up to bowl against Rohit, the opening batter, who will captain India in an ICC event for the first time in his career, can be heard saying, "Arey ye to danger bowler hai bhai. Sabse danger (This is a dangerous bowler, most dangerous).

Rohit Sharma mic'd up



All ears on the captain during India's practice session ahead of their first #T20WorldCup match. October 22, 2022

All through the video, Rohit can be heard reacting in various ways and appears to be in excellent spirits. Indian supporters will be hoping that the 35-year-old right-handed hitter, who is also the leading run scorer in the game's shortest format, would be at his best on Sunday and hit a massive score to help India upset Pakistan and avenge last year's defeat.

Shami was originally on the Indian team's reserve list for the T20 World Cup, but was pulled into the main 15-man squad following Bumrah's injury. Despite not having played a single T20I for India since the completion of last year's T20 World Cup, Shami excelled with the ball in a recent warm-up game against Australia.

Shami was given the task of defending 10 runs in the final over of the game. The pacer gave up four runs in his first two deliveries before taking three wickets in the following four.

Australia lost four wickets in the final four deliveries of the match, resulting in a six-wicket loss.

