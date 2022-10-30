'Ye Pakistan ko marwa rahe..': Shoaib Akhtar's rant goes viral again after India's top-order collapse

Source: Twitter

Pakistan needed Team India to win all of their remaining matches for Babar Azam's side to have any chance to reach the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. Since Pakistan had lost both of their opening games, they needed a favour from India to finish in second place.

Although, the Men in Blue struggled against South Africa as Lungi Ngidi and others combined to lethal effect to rattle the Indian top order. Rohit Sharma and Co were reduced to 49/5, and Shoaib Akhtar was not at all impressed with the Indian batsmen.

Taking a sly dig on Team India, Akhtar shared a video with the caption, "Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain?"

In the viral clip, Aktar stated that even though Pakistan's hopes were tied to India's win, he said that the Indian players were not at their best, going on to add that 'inhone Pakistan ko marwa dia'.

The Rawalpindi Express stated, "Maine kaha tha video mein that India needs to win for Pakistan. Aur Pakistan ko marwana nahi hai. Pakistan ko marwa rahe hai. Chaar out karwa diye. Pata nahi aage kya hota hai."

Watch Shoaib Akhtar's rant:

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

Earlier, Akhtar had said 'India koi tees markhan nahi hai' dragging the Men in Blue in the conversation after Pakistan's 1-run defeat to Zimbabwe.