'Ye pagal hai thoda': Rohit Sharma's cheeky dig on Steve Smith during Nagpur Test - Watch

Rohit Sharma ensured a spectacular start to the Border-Gavaskar series for Team India with a remarkable century in the first Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit's ninth Test ton was his inaugural one as captain in the longest format of the game, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian cricket team.

Rohit etched his name into the history books by becoming the first-ever Indian captain to score a century in all three formats of the game. He is only the fourth player in the world, after Babar Azam, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Faf du Plessis, to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Rohit's stunning knock saw a rather comical incident unfold as the stump mic captured Rohit's unfiltered thoughts on Steve Smith. After the Australian vice-captain received the ball in the outfield, Rohit's scathing assessment of Smith's throwing skills was quick to deny his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja a second run.

"Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me," Rohit said to Jadeja in the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 77th over of the Australian innings, with Marnus Labuschagne bowling and Rohit Sharma batting at 115. Ravindra Jadeja had just come to the crease and had only managed to accumulate 7 runs.

Earlier in the day, Rohit narrowly escaped a run-out attempt due to a miscommunication between him and former captain Virat Kohli. In a desperate attempt to avoid trouble, Kohli dove for the crease. Unfortunately, Rohit was eventually dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins shortly after the visitors took the new ball. Despite the setback, Rohit had a remarkable performance, scoring 120 runs in 212 balls.

