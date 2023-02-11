Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Ye pagal hai thoda': Rohit Sharma's cheeky dig on Steve Smith during Nagpur Test - Watch

Australia made Rohit Sharma toil for his 120-run masterclass, a remarkable feat considering the challenging batting conditions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

'Ye pagal hai thoda': Rohit Sharma's cheeky dig on Steve Smith during Nagpur Test - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Rohit Sharma ensured a spectacular start to the Border-Gavaskar series for Team India with a remarkable century in the first Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit's ninth Test ton was his inaugural one as captain in the longest format of the game, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian cricket team.

Rohit etched his name into the history books by becoming the first-ever Indian captain to score a century in all three formats of the game. He is only the fourth player in the world, after Babar Azam, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Faf du Plessis, to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Rohit's stunning knock saw a rather comical incident unfold as the stump mic captured Rohit's unfiltered thoughts on Steve Smith. After the Australian vice-captain received the ball in the outfield, Rohit's scathing assessment of Smith's throwing skills was quick to deny his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja a second run.

"Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me," Rohit said to Jadeja in the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 77th over of the Australian innings, with Marnus Labuschagne bowling and Rohit Sharma batting at 115. Ravindra Jadeja had just come to the crease and had only managed to accumulate 7 runs.

Earlier in the day, Rohit narrowly escaped a run-out attempt due to a miscommunication between him and former captain Virat Kohli. In a desperate attempt to avoid trouble, Kohli dove for the crease. Unfortunately, Rohit was eventually dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins shortly after the visitors took the new ball. Despite the setback, Rohit had a remarkable performance, scoring 120 runs in 212 balls.

READ| India vs Australia 3rd Test match in trouble as hosts consider this move

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.