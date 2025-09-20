Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Ye padosi X players...': Irfan Pathan fires fresh dig at Pakistan after Shahid Afridi reignites 'dog meat' remark

Irfan Pathan has recently taken a jab at Shahid Afridi, suggesting that Afridi's latest comment about him comes as the exchange of barbs continues on both sides of the border, just one day before another India vs Pakistan showdown in the Asia Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:08 PM IST

Irfan Pathan has reacted following comments made by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi aimed at him. Pathan stirred up quite a buzz when he disclosed a verbal conflict with Afridi from his playing days. Afridi, notorious for his controversial statements, outright rejected Pathan's claims about certain remarks and dared him to confront him in person. Afridi has been very outspoken regarding the current 'handshake' controversy in the Asia Cup 2025, and his remarks have significantly damaged his reputation as an expert.

"Main usko mard manta hoon jo samne khara hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maza aayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda. (I believe in those who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind someone's back, but I only respect those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply)," Afridi said on the Pakistani TV channel Samaa TV.

In reply to that, Pathan wrote on X: "Aap log sahi kehte hain: 'Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain.'

Recalling an incident from his second trip to Pakistan in 2006, Irfan revealed on Lallantop that he had made an insulting remark about "dog meat" aimed at the former Pakistan captain, leaving Afridi at a loss for words for the rest of the flight.

Irfan also brought up former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who he said was sitting beside him. Reflecting on the incident, Pathan remarked: "During the 2006 tour, we were on a flight from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were traveling together. Afridi approached me, placed his hand on my head, and ruffled my hair. He asked, 'How are you, kid?'

"I thought to myself, since when did you take on a fatherly role? He acted immaturely. I wasn’t engaging with him or saying anything. Following this, Afridi made some disrespectful comments towards me. His seat was close to mine," added the former Indian all-rounder.

Pathan then turned to Razzaq and asked, "What type of meat is served here?" before mocking Afridi by saying, "he has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for so long."

