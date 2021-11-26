'Ye log pagal ho gya kya?' CSK retain skipper Dhoni for 3 more years, fans call it 'suicidal'

With reports of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) having decided to retain their skipper MS Dhoni for three more years, netizens seem to be divided.

While many call CSK's move 'suicidal', others ask the franchise to retain him for just one more year and not three.

Dhoni guided CSK to their fourth title in the IPL this year, however, since he is already 40, even his die-hard fans think it is wrong for the franchise to retain him for three more seasons.

Look at some of the reactions from fans:

Ye log pagal ho gya kya sach me? MSD Should have retired this year itself after winning the trophy..like AB retired to make 1 space & not playing for any other franchise, MS should have done that same way..if not then Max 1 year..why r they doing this? November 25, 2021

Disadvantage csk. Dhoni should learn from virat. He should not be burden on the team. November 24, 2021

Marketing Matters — RockY (@RockY67646174) November 25, 2021

As per BCCI's retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30.