Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Ye log pagal ho gya kya?' CSK retain skipper Dhoni for 3 more years, fans call it 'suicidal'

While many call CSK's move 'suicidal', others ask the franchise to retain him for just one more year and not three.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 10:56 AM IST

'Ye log pagal ho gya kya?' CSK retain skipper Dhoni for 3 more years, fans call it 'suicidal'

With reports of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) having decided to retain their skipper MS Dhoni for three more years, netizens seem to be divided.

While many call CSK's move 'suicidal', others ask the franchise to retain him for just one more year and not three.

Dhoni guided CSK to their fourth title in the IPL this year, however, since he is already 40, even his die-hard fans think it is wrong for the franchise to retain him for three more seasons.

Look at some of the reactions from fans:

As per BCCI's retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.