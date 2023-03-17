'Ye kis line mein agye': Fans react as Venkatesh Prasad praises KL Rahul after his match winning knock vs AUS

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian cricket team fast bowler, Venkatesh Prasad, was highly critical of KL Rahul's performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, on Friday, Prasad took to social media to shower praises on Rahul after his impressive 75-run knock led India to victory in the first ODI encounter.

“Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS,” he tweeted.

The tweet quickly gained traction on Twitter, and cricket enthusiasts seized the chance to craft witty comments and memes regarding Prasad's altered stance.

Check out the reactions here:

Tweet of the day — Akhil Gupta (@Guptastats92) March 17, 2023

दिल पर पत्थर रखकर मैंने ये ट्वीट कर दिया!

पैचअप कर लिया रे मैंने, पैचअप कर लिया! — Pranav Sirohi (@pranavsirohi) March 17, 2023

Rahul proved to be the star of the show for India, delivering an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 deliveries. Meanwhile, Jadeja slammed crucial 45* runs, keeping India in the game.

Earlier, Australia got off to a terrific start, defending a small total of 189. They gave India an early blow in the second over of the game, with Marcus Stoinis dismissing Ishan Kishan for just 3 runs. Star batter Virat Kohli then came out to bat, but Mitchell Starc delivered a fine over, throwing deliveries around 145kph and giving India back-to-back two big blows.

Starc dismissed Kohli for 4 runs, while right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav was out for a Golden Duck. At the time of the powerplay, India's score read 20/3, and things were not looking good for the Men in Blue.

On Starc's hat-trick ball, new batter KL Rahul drove it pristinely through covers for a boundary. However, Indian batters struggled to score runs against Australia's world-class pace attack. Starc, in red-hot form, gave India another blow as he sent opener Shubman Gill packing for 20, leaving India reeling at 39/4.

However, Pandya and Rahul stepped up to the plate and slammed the opposition for boundaries, providing some much-needed relief to their team. Unfortunately, Stoinis managed to remove Pandya for 25, leaving the Men in Blue struggling at 83/5 in 19.2 overs.

But the team's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was not one to be deterred. He joined forces with Rahul and together, they launched a relentless assault on the Australian bowlers, piling up singles and slamming boundaries all around the ground.

Rahul's resilience and determination were on full display as he brought up his 13th ODI half-century in just 73 balls in the 35th over of the game. The Indian pair then proceeded to hammer Adam Zampa for 17 runs, with the help of one four and a maximum.

The duo continued to take singles and brought up their 100-run partnership stand in just 120 deliveries. Jadeja then took matters into his own hands and slammed Starc for two boundaries, guiding his team to a 5-wicket victory over Australia.

