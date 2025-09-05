'Ye 18 number humara picha kab chodega': Ramiz Raja's meltdown after Pakistan lose to Afghanistan

In a recent T20I game in a tri-nation series, Pakistan lost to Afghanistan by 18 runs. After this loss, the meltdown of the former Pakistan skipper is doing the rounds on the internet.

In recent times, there has been next to nil cricketing action between India and Pakistan due to geopolitical tensions. However, both teams face each other in the multi-national ICC and Asia Cup tournaments. Despite the less number of cricket matches between the two sides, Pakistanis are yet to overcome the nightmare of Virat Kohli. Recently, former Pakistan skipper and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recalled the nightmare of number 18, linking it to Virat Kohli's jersey number, after his team lost a game against Afghanistan by 18 runs. Yes, you read it right!

Pakistan are currently playing a tri-nation series with the UAE and Afghanistan, and in the fourth T20I game against the Afghans, they lost the match by 18 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Reacting to the loss, Ramiz Raja said, ''Na Jane Kab ye 18 Number Hamara picha Chorega, Tang ho Gaye hai (Don't know when number 18 will stop haunting us). This remark from a Pakistani legend clearly shows how much they are afraid of Kohli on the cricket field. However, Kohli won't be seen playing much cricket against Pakistan now as he has already retired from Tests and T20Is and is only available for the ODIs.

As per the current geopolitical situation between the two neighbouring nations, India doesn't seem to play any bilateral series with Pakistan in the near future. The two teams will only be seen playing in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan

The star Indian batter has played 28 matches against Pakistan in his career and scored runs at an average of 63.50, including 4 centuries and seven half-centuries. Out of these 28 matches, Pakistan bowlers couldn't scalp Kohli's wicket for as many as eight times. His highest score of 183 came against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.