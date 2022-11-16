Yastika Bhatia gives befitting reply to troll who told her 'mat khel T20'

Source: Twitter

Indian women's team batsman Yastika Bhatia recently gave a befitting reply to a social media troll who bluntly told her not to play T20 cricket. In the modern age, this has become a common phenomenon, where many fans don't think twice before commenting about anyone.

Recently, the wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan also gave it back to the troll who apparently told her that she was not 'beautiful enough' to be Bumrah's wife. However, she didn't old back and gave a stunning reply to the troll, and Yastika also followed a similar path.

The 22-year-old posted a tweet after helping West Zone register a thrilling victory over South Zone in the semifinal of the ongoing Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy.

A social media user replied to Yastika's tweet, urging her not to play T20 cricket, to which she replied that she can't simply stay at her home and comment on others.

"Are bhen..mat khel T20 (Sister, don't play T20s)," read the user's comment, while Yastika replied, " To kya teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru? (So should I sit at home and pass comments like you)"

Bhatia has been in good form as she smashed a half-century in the semifinal to help side to a crucial win.

Needing 124 to win, West Zone were reduced to 106 for 8, after the youngster had already smashed her fifty but then Neha Chavda applied the finishing touch and got her side over the line. She added 16 runs in 8 balls to take her side into the final.

West Zone will next meet Central Zone in the final, while Yastika will hope to continue the momentum in the summit clash and mark her comeback in the Indian team, having not represented the national team since the Commonwealth Games 2022.