Jaiswal posted a cryptic message on Instagram after the Rajasthan Royals' disappointing 2025 IPL season, where they only won four matches. Despite the team's struggles, Jaiswal had a strong individual performance, scoring 559 runs in 14 games.

Following the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) final match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has ignited speculation regarding his potential departure from the franchise ahead of the next season. The Royals endured a challenging season, concluding the campaign with only eight points and four victories. Unless the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure a significant win against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2008 champions are poised to finish in ninth place on the points table.

Amidst rumors of unrest within the RR camp, Jaiswal's Instagram post further fueled speculation before he subsequently edited the caption.

"Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but grateful for the journey. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings. YBJ 65," Jaiswal originally wrote.

Nah man, Yashasvi Jaiswal has never put up a post like this in all the seasons he has played. This looks really concerning and cryptic — it seems like Jaiswal isn’t happy with the team management. pic.twitter.com/0liCjoCHod — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) May 21, 2025

Fans swiftly reacted to Jaiswal's recent post, which quickly gained traction online, with many interpreting it as an indication of his desire to depart from the franchise. However, Jaiswal addressed the speculation by revising the text of his post. He altered the phrase "grateful for the journey" to "grateful for our journey together."

Additionally, he included a tri-colour emoji preceding the mention of his "next challenge," which suggests he is referring to India's upcoming five-match Test series against England, set to commence on June 20, rather than a transition to a new IPL team.

Don’t worry RR Fans - Yashasvi Jaiswal edited his caption to stop the Fake Narratives:



1) "From grateful for the journey" to "Continue to be grateful for our journey together".



2) Added flag after "on to the next challenge" to show his next assignment. pic.twitter.com/mKXOqUhCeI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2025

Despite a challenging start to the season and an overall disappointing campaign for the team, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as a standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals. He concluded the season with an impressive total of 559 runs across 14 innings, boasting an average of 43, six half-centuries, and a remarkable strike rate of 159.71.

Jaiswal is set to showcase his talents once again on May 30, when he participates in the first Unofficial Test match between India A and the England Lions. This match marks the beginning of the Indian team's preparations for their inaugural assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC).

Also read| IPL 2025 playoffs: How can GT, RCB, PBKS and MI secure top-two finish in points table? All scenarios explained