Take a look a some of the Indian players who failed to perform in the two first-class games, which were played ahead of the much-awaited 5-match Test series against England. Check out their names and their performances.

Team India is all set to lock horns with England in a 5-match Test series, starting June 20 in Headingley. Ahead of the series, the India A squad took part in 2 first-class games against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton. In these games, a few main players, along with the young guns, took part to get a taste of the English pitches ahead of the big matches. Both the first-class games ended in a draw, and some of the main squad players performed exquisitely. However, there are some players who failed to impress with their performance in these matches. So, let us take a look at these players who need to buck up ahead of the big matches from June 20.

Harshit Rana

He played the first game out of the two first-class matches wherein he was quite expensive and leaked nearly 100 runs in just 27 runs and succeeded in taking just one wicket. However, he contributed a few runs with the bat as well.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Indian opener failed to churn out big in both first-class games and scored just 110 runs in 4 innings with an average of 27.50. His best score came in the first match, where he smashed 64 off 60 balls, including 8 fours and 2 maximums. With his performance in the previous WTC cycle, it is highly important for Jaiswal to overcome his issues and perform magnificently in the upcoming matches.

Harsh Dubey

Harsh was part of the India A team in the Canterbury game where leaked 129 runs in 25 overs and managed to pick up just a single wicket. He conceded runs with an economy rate of 5.16.