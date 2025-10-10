Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Shubman Gill's major Test record with his 7th century, joins elite list featuring Don Bradman

In the second Session of Day 1 of the New Delhi Test, Yashasvi Jaiwa scored his 7th century and etched his name in the history books. Know about it below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Overall, Jaiswal has eight centuries to his name in international cricket
    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his 7th century in Test cricket, brought Team India into a dominating position in the second match against the West Indies. This is Jaiswal's second ton in Tests against the West Indies. With this hundred, Jaiswal has also joined an elite list of Test players like Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. In his Test career, Jaiswal now has seven centuries at the age of 23. Now, he has surpassed the likes of Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill to become third on the list of Indian batters with the most centuries in international cricket at the age of 23, only behind Sachin and Virat Kohli.

     

    Overall, he is joint-fourth on the list alongside Alastair Cook, Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, and Kane Williamson.

     

    Most centuries by Indian player by age 23 in international cricket

     

    Sachin Tendulkar - 22 centuries (220 innings)

    Virat Kohli - 15 centuries (119 innings)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal - 8 centuries (71 innings)

    Ravi Shastri - 7 centuries (110 innings)

    Shubman Gill - 7 centuries (73 innings)

     

    Most centuries by age 23 in Tests

     

    Donald Bradman (Australia) - 12 centuries (26 innings)

    Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 11 centuries (80 innings)

    Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 9 centuries (54 innings)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Alastair Cook (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), and Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 7 centuries

     

    Meanwhile, the New Delhi Test between India and the West Indies began on Friday, October 10. After the end of Session 2 of Day 1, Team India was already in a dominating position with 220 runs on board in 58 overs and with a loss of just one wicket, KL Rahul.

