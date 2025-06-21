Yashasvi Jaiswal has now scored 813 runs in 10 innings against England in Tests, with an average of 90.33. He also becomes the fifth Indian to score a century in his first match in England. He is also the second left-handed batsman to score a century in his first match in England, after Ganguly.

India is currently playing against England in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. India was put into bat first on Day 1, and the Shubman Gill-led side has dominated the English bowlers on a batting-friendly wicket. One of India's star performers was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century. With his outstanding innings, he broke a record held by the legendary Don Bradman.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has now scored 813 runs in 10 innings against England in Tests, with an average of 90.33. He has surpassed Don Bradman to become the batter with the highest Test average against England (minimum 500 runs). Bradman scored 5028 runs in 63 Test innings against England at an average of 89.78. Therefore, Jaiswal is the first player in the world to score at an average of more than 90 in Tests against England.

Jaiswal scored a century in his first Test in England. He also scored 161 in the second innings of his first Test match in Australia, which took place in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Jaiswal is now the first Indian batter to score a century in his first Test matches in both England and Australia.

He also becomes the fifth Indian to score a century in his first match in England. He is also the second left-handed batsman to score a century in his first match in England, after Sourav Ganguly in 1996.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord's, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Notably, he has slammed a century on his maiden Test outings in Australia, the West Indies and England.Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal's commanding century, along with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's strong innings, powered India to 215/2 at the end of the second session on Day 1.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's impactful innings powered India to finish the first session of Day 1 of the first Test, on 92/2 at Headingley, Leeds. England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of Lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century.

(With inputs from ANI)