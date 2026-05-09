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Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shafali Verma receive NADA notices for missing dope tests: Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have reportedly been served notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency after allegedly missing scheduled dope tests. The development has sparked fresh debate around athlete whereabouts compliance and anti-doping protocols in Indian cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shafali Verma receive NADA notices for missing dope tests: Report
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shafali Verma (Courtesy: X)
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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have received notices from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after missing their scheduled dope tests last year. This marks their first whereabouts failure. Both are included in NADA’s Registered Testing Pool but didn’t offer any explanation for missing the tests, which triggered the notices.

A source quoted by PTI confirmed, “Notices have been issued to the athletes, and both the BCCI and ICC have been informed.”

Someone from the BCCI also told PTI, “Yes, we got notified by NADA about the missed tests. We’ll speak with them to understand what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

They added, “With cricket back in the Olympics, we need to follow every protocol so things go smoothly.”

Also read| Shreyas Iyer in contention for ODI-T20I captaincy; big calls loom on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

Athletes in the RTP must share their daily whereabouts with NADA and be available for testing in a set window. Doping control officers can show up during that time to collect samples. According to the rules, if an athlete misses three tests, it counts as a doping violation and can result in suspension.

Right now, 13 cricketers are in NADA’s RTP for this quarter. In total, the pool includes 348 athletes. The current list features Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Verma, and Arshdeep Singh, with Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel joining the roster this time. Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer are not part of the latest group. For the Indian women’s team, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh also appear on the list.

Doping hasn’t really gone away as an issue in cricket. Shane Warne’s case still stands out. Ahead of the 2003 World Cup, he tested positive for a banned diuretic. He said he’d taken a tablet his mother gave him to help his appearance, but he still got a one-year ban from Cricket Australia.

Then there was the 2006 case involving Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif—the two Pakistani fast bowlers both tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid. The PCB banned Akhtar for two years and Asif for one, though those bans were later lifted because of problems with the testing process.

Also read| New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

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