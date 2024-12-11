The Mumbai batsman was late to step out of the team hotel and it seemed that irked captain Rohit Sharma.

Team India departed their hotel in Adelaide earlier this morning to board a flight to Brisbane on Wednesday, December 11. The third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) is scheduled to be played at the iconic Gabba, at the River City, starting on Saturday, December 14.

Curiously, the bus carrying Indian cricketers to the airport left without Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Mumbai batsman was late to step out of the team hotel and it seemed that irked captain Rohit Sharma. The bus was due to start its journey to the airport around 8:30 am, as per local time.

They had a flight to Brisbane scheduled for 10:05 am. The Indian contingent started boarding the bus from around 8:20 am. But Yashasvi Jaiswal was not available. As per Ray Sportz Cricket, after waiting for some minutes near the gate of the bus, Rohit got off and had a word with the team manager and the liaison officer. After this brief communication, the 37-year old went back to the bus.

At approximately 8:50 am, the vehicle left for the airport without Yashasvi. The left-handed batter went out of the hotel some five minutes after the bus had left. He boarded the car with the security officer to the team and began traveling to the airport.

Team India got an excellent start in the BGT 2024-25 as they won the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth by a big margin of 295 runs. Unfortunately, Team India was unable to add upon this good start as Australia came back strongly to win the second Test at Adelaide Oval last week by 10 wickets.

The five-match series is beautifully poised at 1-1 after the first two matches, and the third Test promises to be a crucial one for both teams, which are keen on gaining that edge. India would surely remember the fond memories of their last Test tour at the Gabba, where they had pulled off a historic series win against the Australians in January 2021 by three wickets.

