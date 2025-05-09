Yashasvi Jaiswal initially wanted to play for Goa in the upcoming domestic season but has changed his mind and decided to continue representing Mumbai instead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a significant decision to reverse course, formally requesting the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to remain with Mumbai for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season, rather than transferring to Goa as previously planned. The MCA will address Jaiswal's request during its upcoming apex council meeting, scheduled to take place in approximately two weeks.

In a written communication to the MCA, Jaiswal explained that his initial intention to relocate to Goa and represent the state team was based on his family's planned move to the region. However, circumstances have since changed, prompting him to reconsider his decision. It is worth noting that just over a month ago, Jaiswal had sought and obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MCA to facilitate his move to Goa.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association.”

Following Jaiswal's request to continue playing for Mumbai, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is currently deliberating on the matter. Jaiswal has been a consistent performer for Mumbai in domestic cricket, which may sway the MCA's decision in his favor.

Jaiswal recently represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025, but the tournament was suspended due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. His upcoming challenge is the five-Test tour of England, commencing on June 20. During the IPL, Jaiswal showcased his talent by playing all 12 games for RR, emerging as their top scorer with 473 runs at an impressive average of 43 and a striking rate of 154.57, including five half-centuries. Despite his stellar performance, RR was eliminated from the playoffs along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

At 23 years old, Jaiswal has been a stalwart for Mumbai since his Under-19 days. Making his first-class debut in 2019, he has featured in ten first-class matches for Mumbai, amassing 863 runs at an average of 53.93, with four centuries and two fifties to his name. His highest score of 181 against Uttar Pradesh in 2022 stands as a testament to his batting prowess.

Although Jaiswal suffered an ankle injury during training prior to the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, he has been a key player for Mumbai in recent domestic seasons. Despite setbacks, Jaiswal's dedication and talent make him a valuable asset to any team he represents.

