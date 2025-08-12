Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul unlikely to be part of Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India's squad announcement date

A recent report claims that the selection committee might replace KL Rahul with Sanju Samson as their first-choice wicketkeeper batter in the Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

After levelling the 5-match Test series against England, Team India's next major target is the Asia Cup 2025, which will commence next month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce its squad for the upcoming tournament; however, there have been several reports circulating online claiming a possible 15-member team. One such report claims that India's Asia Cup 2025 squad will not have players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan.

Who will be excluded from India's squad for Asia Cup 2025?

After Rohit Sharma retired from T20I after clinching the World Cup last year, Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as the new skipper for the format. With several young guns, who performed magnificently in the recent Test series against India, it will be difficult for the selection committee to pick and drop players for the upcoming tournament.

As per some latest reports, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will be announcing Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on August 19 or 20, after considering the medical updates of players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, among others.

Another report states that BCCI is considering Sanju Samson as their first-choice wicketkeeper batter and is most likely to drop KL Rahul from the squad. Not only this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan might also not get a chance to play in the Asia Cup 2025, as the board is considering Shubman Gill and SRH's star player Abhishek Sharma, looking at their recent form.

Team India's possible squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna