CRICKET

Yashasvi Jaiswal hospitalised after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match: Know real reason

Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a match against Rajasthan in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Know the real reason behind it.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in Pune. He reportedly suffered stomach cramps, following which he was taken to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. As per a report from an Indian Express journalist, the left-handed batter was diagnosed with Acute gastroenteritis. He was also administered intravenous medication and underwent ultrasound (USG) and CT scans. The doctors have advised him to continue with his medication and take rest as well.

The 23-year-old batter was playing a high-scoring SMAT game between Rajasthan and Mumbai, where the former team posted 216 runs in 20 overs. However, Mumbai chased down the total on the first ball of the 19th over and clinched the match by 3 wickets.

In the match, Jaiswal scored 15 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Ashok Sharma. For Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan played 72 and 73-run knocks respectively, taking their team to the finish line with 11 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the news about Jaiswal being hospitalised didn't surface on Tuesday, December 16, as the IPL 2026 Auction took all the headlines, where 10 teams were going head-to-head against each other for capped and uncapped Indian and overseas players.

Talking about the mini-auction, Cameron Green scripted history after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought the Australian cricketer for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history

