'Yashasvi Jaiswal has run ahead of Shubman Gill': Ex-India player significant T20 World Cup verdict

Headlines

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

10 most expensive Indian films of 2024

Highest wicket-takers in India vs England Tests

10 superfoods women must eat in their 40s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Yashasvi Jaiswal has run ahead of Shubman Gill': Ex-India player significant T20 World Cup verdict

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken rapid strides in his T20I career since he made his debut back in August 2023 against the West Indies.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aakash Chopra, former India opener, has indicated that Yashasvi Jaiswal holds a slight advantage over Shubman Gill as the preferred opening partner for captain Rohit Sharma in T20Is. Jaiswal, showcasing remarkable form in the shortest format since his debut last year, is perceived by Chopra to be the preferred choice for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while Gill's form has experienced a dip since the ODI World Cup in India last year. Chopra anticipates Jaiswal partnering with Rohit at the top during the T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has clearly outperformed Shubman Gill. In this two-horse race, Yashasvi is leading, while Gill is slightly behind. Gill played in the first match, was dropped in the second, and was not selected in the third as well, Chopra expressed on his YouTube channel. Jaiswal's impactful performance against Afghanistan, where he scored a quickfire fifty, further solidified his position, with Chopra remarking that Jaiswal has become 'almost undroppable' considering his recent form across formats.

'Yashasvi was given the opening role in all three (last two) games. He even batted in the Super Over. The way Yashasvi is batting, it seems like he is here to stay. Considering his contributions in Indore and his previous performances, he has become almost undroppable,' Chopra added. Although India's T20 World Cup squad is yet to be finalized, Rohit Sharma mentioned having a few players in mind who are likely to feature in the tournament.

'We have not finalized the squad for the T20 World Cup yet, but mentally, you know the 8-10 players who are going to play. The final decision depends on the conditions of the venue. The West Indies have slow conditions, so we need to select the squad accordingly. As I've mentioned before, Rahul bhai and I have tried to maintain clarity within the team. One thing I've learned from captaincy is that you can't please everyone. You have to focus on the team's needs,' Rohit stated.

Rohit also disclosed that discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid took place before the Afghanistan series to formulate ideas and implement changes. India secured a convincing 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan earlier in the week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'animal behaviour' in Bollywood breeds nepotism, slams award shows: 'They promote...'

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Meet investment banker with Rs 11630 crore net worth, great grandson of man who co-founded Rs 36949666 crore company

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Meet IIT graduate who quit high paying job to become actor, took tuitions to make ends meet, now OTT star, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE