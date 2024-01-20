'Yashasvi Jaiswal has run ahead of Shubman Gill': Ex-India player significant T20 World Cup verdict

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken rapid strides in his T20I career since he made his debut back in August 2023 against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra, former India opener, has indicated that Yashasvi Jaiswal holds a slight advantage over Shubman Gill as the preferred opening partner for captain Rohit Sharma in T20Is. Jaiswal, showcasing remarkable form in the shortest format since his debut last year, is perceived by Chopra to be the preferred choice for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while Gill's form has experienced a dip since the ODI World Cup in India last year. Chopra anticipates Jaiswal partnering with Rohit at the top during the T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has clearly outperformed Shubman Gill. In this two-horse race, Yashasvi is leading, while Gill is slightly behind. Gill played in the first match, was dropped in the second, and was not selected in the third as well, Chopra expressed on his YouTube channel. Jaiswal's impactful performance against Afghanistan, where he scored a quickfire fifty, further solidified his position, with Chopra remarking that Jaiswal has become 'almost undroppable' considering his recent form across formats.

'Yashasvi was given the opening role in all three (last two) games. He even batted in the Super Over. The way Yashasvi is batting, it seems like he is here to stay. Considering his contributions in Indore and his previous performances, he has become almost undroppable,' Chopra added. Although India's T20 World Cup squad is yet to be finalized, Rohit Sharma mentioned having a few players in mind who are likely to feature in the tournament.

'We have not finalized the squad for the T20 World Cup yet, but mentally, you know the 8-10 players who are going to play. The final decision depends on the conditions of the venue. The West Indies have slow conditions, so we need to select the squad accordingly. As I've mentioned before, Rahul bhai and I have tried to maintain clarity within the team. One thing I've learned from captaincy is that you can't please everyone. You have to focus on the team's needs,' Rohit stated.

Rohit also disclosed that discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid took place before the Afghanistan series to formulate ideas and implement changes. India secured a convincing 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan earlier in the week.