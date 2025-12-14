Yashasvi Jaiswal fires 48-ball SMAT century, fuels selection debate amid Shubman Gill's dip in form

Yashasvi Jaiswal reignited the selection debate after smashing a blistering 48-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His explosive knock has drawn attention to India’s top-order options at a time when Shubman Gill is enduring a dip in form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a strong message to the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar on Sunday, scoring a remarkable century off 48 balls as he returned to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This impressive performance helped the defending champions, Mumbai, secure a four-wicket victory over Haryana in a thrilling Super League B match in Pune.

After a disappointing start in the tournament against Hyderabad, where he fell short, impacting Mumbai’s net run rate, Jaiswal bounced back in style. On Sunday, the left-handed batsman (101 off 50 balls) came out aggressively, leading Mumbai to chase down Haryana’s challenging target of 235 runs in just 17.3 overs, keeping their hopes for the top spot alive.

He received excellent support from Sarfaraz Khan (64 off 24 balls), with the pair contributing 88 runs in a mere 6.1 overs, transforming a tough chase into a manageable task.

This innings comes at a time when there are rising concerns about Shubman Gill’s performance in T20Is. Gill has managed only 263 runs from 13 matches this year, with a strike rate just above 143, and has hit only four sixes—two during the powerplay. His run includes a golden duck in the last T20I against South Africa.

The 23-year-old, who also scored a century in the final ODI against South Africa earlier this month, has openly expressed his aspirations for the World Cup. “My dream is to play in the T20 World Cup, but I focus on my game and will wait for my opportunity,” Jaiswal stated during an interview on Agenda AajTak.

Once a primary choice for India’s T20I opener, Jaiswal last played in this format during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July of the previous year. Across 23 T20Is, he has accumulated 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.31, which includes one century and five fifties.

With Gill’s current form not instilling confidence, Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir might consider giving Jaiswal another chance in the upcoming New Zealand T20I series before the global tournament.

Also read| 'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction