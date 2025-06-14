Ahead of the 1st out of the 5 Test matches in England, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach made a big claim who is an important part of the squad which will be missing legends like VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England for the 5-match Test series, starting June 20. The upcoming series would be the first in many years when legendary players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be a part of the squad. The new and young Indian squad will be closely observed and one such player is an important resource in the top order, Yashasvi Jaiswal. His childhood coach has come forward and talked about his vital role in the team like Sachin Tendulkar once has in the Playing XI.

While talking to the Times of India, Yashasvi's childhood coach Jwala Singh said, ''Looking at his character since childhood, he's a guy when he decides something he delivers. I have many incidents. I feel he will be one of the senior batters. He has positioned himself well in all Test matches. If he decides and gets used to the conditions in the warm-up games, I am very sure that he will score runs. His role is very, very vital in this Indian unit.''

''I hope like what I am seeing now that the Indian batting lineup will definitely have a lot of dependency on him similar to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. I think he needs to play that role. If India does well, he needs to play the same role as they did in the past,'' he added.

Credit for Yashasvi's performance goes to IPL, says Jwala Singh

