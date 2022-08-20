Yannic Cariah's heroics in vain, Tim Southee's 4-wicket haul helps NZ register 50-run win in 2nd ODI

New Zealand beat West Indies by 50 runs in 2nd ODI

West Indies broke their nine-match losing streak in the first ODI against New Zealand but they suffered yet another astonishing collapse in the second ODI on Saturday. Courtesy of Tim Southee's fiery four-wicket spell, the Caribbean side were reduced to 27/6, as they were on the verge of a massive defeat.

Yannic Cariah however had other ideas as he played a sublime knock of 52 runs in 48 balls. Alzarri Joseph's 49-run effort also went in vain, however, as the Kiwis won by a 50-run margin courtesy of DLS method.

New Zealand made 212 batting first and the West Indies were in dire straits at 27-6, potentially facing their lowest-ever total in a one-day international, until a long rain break and bold late-order batting changed the course of the match.

When the rain stopped late in the evening at Kensington Oval, the West Indies, who were 63-7 at the break, were left to chase 212 from only 51 overs.

Southee finishes with 4-22 & Boult 3-18 to back up the batsmen's earlier graft and help level the series! #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/jkaLKQ2YHO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 20, 2022

They found an unusual hero in Yanick Cariah who posted a half-century in his first innings in an ODI and shared an 85-run partnership with Alzarri Joseph (49) which raised the hopes for the home team.

Joseph fell with the total 157-9 and Cariah was the last man out for 52 with the total 161 to make Sunday's third international the series decider.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to crash through the West Indies top and middle order, leaving the home team six wickets down in the 10th over. Southee finished with 4-22 and Boult 3-18.

Earlier, Allen fell four runs short of a maiden century as New Zealand overcame the loss of its captain and a stuttering start to post 212 in 48.2 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out with a quad muscle strain suffered in the first match of the three-match series which the West Indies won by five wickets.

