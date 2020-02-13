Yahaan ke hum sikander! Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan make 'boring' rehab sessions interesting

While the Indian cricket team is in New Zealand gearing up for the 2-Test series which will begin from February 21, three main players of the squad are missing due to injury.

Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While Pandya and Dhawan are ruled out of the Test team, Ishant Sharma has been named in the squad and will be linked with the team only after passing the fitness test.

Now trying to make the boring rehab sessions interesting, Dhawan shared a video on Instagram, in which he along with Pandya and Ishant are seen dancing to the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar movie song and working out.

Dhawan wrote, "Who said rehab is boring? Yahaan ke hum sikander! @hardikpandya93 @ishant.sharma29"

While the video has got a lot of likes and comments, one comment grabbed the attention of many saying, "One more person gonna join you soon". It was none other than Khaleel Ahmed.

It is not known whether the bowler will also be travelling to the NCA for rehab.

As for the injuries of the players, Ishant Sharma was injured while playing a Ranji game for Delhi. Pandya recently underwent back surgery. He was supposed to return to Team India with the Kiwi tour, but due to not being fully fit, he could not return to the team. The all-rounder has not played any international match since September 2019.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, was injured during the ODI series against Australia last month.