WWE superstar Sara Lee's autopsy report confirms reason behind her death, details inside

WWE star Sara Lee’s death has been declared suicide in an autopsy report. The American professional wrestler and TV personality passed away on October 5 at her home in Texas, USA. The autopsy report suggests that she used to consume a fatal combination of drugs and alcohol. If officials are to be believed, the former wrestler had also left 'letters of intent at the scene' before her death.

As per the report in TMZ Sports, The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office had confirmed the consumption of amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol. The reports also highlighted that the wrestler had bruises on her body and head, which earlier had examiners believe that the fall might have caused her death but the post-mortem report now indicates strongly towards suicide.

Sara won the sixth season of a reality television series WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) competition 'Tough Enough'. The competition got her a contract with the wrestling company worth US$250,000. The wrestler was also a TV presenter, wife and a happy mother of three children.

After Sara’s death her Husband shared a picture on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that reads, “Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you.I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can't take away the memories we made. I can't promise that I will stop grieving but I know now that you're free.I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.I LOVE YOU SARA”. After her death, WWE also shared a Tweet offering condolences to her family.