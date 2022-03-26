'I'm done': WWE star Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition due to THIS health issue

One of the most legendary WWE superstars of all-time Triple H, aka, Paul Levesque has announced his retirement from in-ring competitions, meaning that he won't be taking part in any wrestling matches himself. The decision to call time on his career as an active wrestler comes after 'The Game' suffered a cardiac issue last September.

The 52-year-old WWE icon recently opened up on his decision to walk away from in-ring competitions because of his heart issues which were life-threatening indeed, revealing how he wasn't even sure whether he'd make it, after undergoing major trauma in September 2021.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, Triple H revealed how his lungs and arms were filled with fluid after he was down through pneumonia.

READ| Watch: WWE superstar Seth Rollins surprises KKR's Venkatesh Iyer, check out what happened next!

"By the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22," he stated. For the unversed, a normal heart ejection fraction operates at around 55-60 per cent, but the WWE superstar's heart ejection had gone down to 12 percent.

In an interview with @stephenasmith, @TripleH officially announces his retirement from in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/MQcBAIb4gv — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2022

Revealing further gut-wrenching details of his heart issues, 'The Game' as he is often lovingly called by his fans added, "Which, I was in heart failure. Bad. By the next morning – as they figured that out that evening – by the next morning as they got the MRI done and they were sending me in for a heart scan. My ejection fraction was down to 12. So, I was nosediving and sort of at the one-yard line of where you want to be – or where you don't want to be, really, for your family and your future."

READ| Tributes pour in for Scott Hall - From Kevin Nash to The Rock, check how WWE stars paid homage to 'Razor Ramon'

When the WWE icon was further questioned on his future with the franchise, he stated that he won't wrestle again.

"I won't – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he revealed.

Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me.



Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+. — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2022

Triple H began his wrestling career back in 1992, he was with World Wrestling Championship (WCW) for two years before joining WWE where he would go on to cement his legacy as a true legend of the sport, winning the world championship title a staggering 14 times.

READ| 'I'm inspired': WWE superstar John Cena's tweet for Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati goes viral

His last in-ring appearance was back in 2019 when Triple H went toe-to-toe against Randy Orton in WWE Super ShowDown.