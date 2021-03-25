'#Brothersof Destruction!' The Undertaker shares special message for Kane after latter's 'Hall of Fame' induction

WWE legend Kane is all set to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. Announced on the episode of The Bump this week, by none other than his fellow WWE destructor The Undertaker, the 53-year old got a special message from his 'brother'.

The Undertaker and Kane share a very special on the WWE stage and off it, in real life as well, which was visible when the announcement took place on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the Undertaker wrote, ".@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off-screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction!"

The Undertaker praised Kane's work ethic and called him a loyal brother and suggested that it was honour for him to announce the good news. Both the legends of the sport have had a long-running association ranging from their massive one-on-one battles to joining forces to wreak havoc on the WWE roster. So, it made sense when WWE chose The Undertaker to make the special announcement.

In 1997, at Badd Blood: In Your House, Kane debuted as The Undertaker's long-lost brother during the starting match of Hell in a Cell. That moment is etched in history as this was the starting point of 'The Brothers of Destruction'.