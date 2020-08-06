WTF Sports appoints Suresh Raina, Harmanpreet Kaur as global brand ambassadors

WTF Sports appoints Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Harmanpreet Kaur as their global brand ambassadors.

Raina is also joining the brand as a Strategic Partner. WTF Sports, a fantasy sports gaming platform, was today formally launched in India and globally.

The announcement was made through a web conference with prominent cricket host, Vikram Sathaye moderating and hosting the webinar and Vinit Bhatia, Manit Parikh and Yash Kadakia Co-Founders - India and Global, WTF Sports introducing the cricketers as the Global Brand Ambassadors.

Kaur said it was a perfect fit for her and she can use her strategy and experience while playing.

"WTF Sports was the perfect fit with me, I can use strategy and my experience while playing, I've actually learnt to strategize better as I've played along. Additionally, when we were under lockdown and I couldn't really practice, it was fun to come on the platform and feel like I'm still playing," Kaur said in a statement.

On the other hand, Raina said, "It is exciting to be a part of a fantasy sports platform like WTF Sports not just as an ambassador but also as the strategic partner, it is everything that I embody and what I believe in, it's fierce, fun and competitive.

"The app currently hosts three major sports, multiple playing modes, and exciting contests, ensuring that sports fans can get more skilful by letting them strategize and use their sports knowledge into rewarding behaviour.