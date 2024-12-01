As the competition tightens, every Test match will play a crucial role in deciding the two finalists for the WTC clash at Lord's in June 2025

The race to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final is heating up after South Africa's dominant 233-run win over Sri Lanka in Durban. This victory has made the path to the final tougher for India and Australia, who now need strong performances in the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to keep their hopes alive.

With this win, South Africa climbed to second place in the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 59.25. The Proteas, aiming for their first-ever WTC final, have three more Tests left—two against Pakistan at home—and need to win all to secure a spot at Lord's. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has dropped from third to fifth in the standings after this loss.

India, currently leading the standings with a PCT of 61.11, must win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 4-0 or 5-0 margin to qualify without relying on other results. Any slip-ups would mean Rohit Sharma's team would have to depend on outcomes from other matches.

Australia, after a 295-run defeat to India in the Perth Test, has slipped to third place with a PCT of 57.69. To make it to the final, Pat Cummins' side needs to bounce back quickly and also perform well in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand’s hopes of reaching the WTC final are fading despite a 3-0 series win over India. They are struggling in their ongoing Test against England, and a loss could end their chances.

Current WTC Standings

1. India – PCT 61.11

2. South Africa – PCT 59.25

3. Australia – PCT 57.69

4. New Zealand – PCT 54.55

5. Sri Lanka – PCT 50.00

As the competition tightens, every Test match will play a crucial role in deciding the two finalists for the WTC clash at Lord's in June 2025.