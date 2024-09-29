Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Kamindu Mendis, who has been elevated in the batting order due to his exceptional performance in the Test series, shone with an unbeaten 182 runs off 250 balls.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand
Courtesy: X @OfficialSLC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sri Lanka achieved a remarkable victory over New Zealand on Saturday, triumphing in the match by an innings and 154 runs. Opting to bat first, the hosts declared their first innings at an impressive 602-5. Kamindu Mendis, who has been elevated in the batting order due to his exceptional performance in the Test series, shone with an unbeaten 182 runs off 250 balls.

Kamindu has now become the joint-second-fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs, matching the legendary Donald Bradman's record. He is also on the cusp of breaking several longstanding batting records. Dinesh Chandimal (116), Angelo Mathews (88), and Kusal Mendis (106*) also made significant contributions to the team's massive total.

In response, New Zealand suffered a historic low against Sri Lanka, being bowled out for a mere 88 runs in their first innings at Galle. This led to them being asked to follow on, marking the first instance since April 2023 that a team has been required to do so in Test cricket.

Despite some resistance from Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60), Glenn Phillips (78), and Mitchell Santner (67), New Zealand could not overcome the challenge and were eventually dismissed for 360 runs.

Updated World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

Sri Lanka has strengthened their position at No.3 in the rankings, with their points percentage rising from 50 to 55.56. Conversely, New Zealand has dropped from fourth to seventh place, with a current percentage of 37.5. England (4th), Bangladesh (5th), and South Africa (6th) have all moved up a spot in the rankings.

Also read| Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement