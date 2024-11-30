This significant win has greatly enhanced South Africa's chances of securing a spot in the final.

South Africa secured a commanding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Durban, propelling them to the 2nd position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. This significant win has greatly enhanced South Africa's chances of securing a spot in the final.

The Proteas have surpassed Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka to claim the 2nd position with their 5th victory in 9 matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Australia has slipped to the third position, while Sri Lanka has dropped to fifth place following South Africa's impressive performance.

With five teams - India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka - vying for the two final spots in the 2023-25 season, the competition is fierce. India has reclaimed the top spot after a resounding victory over Australia in Perth last week, making them the favorites to reach the WTC final.

In the ongoing first Test match in Christchurch, England is on the verge of a significant victory over New Zealand. A loss for New Zealand would see them drop below Sri Lanka in the points table, while England has already been eliminated from contention for the WTC final.

Both India and Australia have four more Test matches remaining in the ongoing BGT and will be looking to solidify their positions at the top of the WTC points table. Australia is set to travel to Sri Lanka for two Test matches, while South Africa will host Pakistan in two Test games next month.

