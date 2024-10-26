India's impressive 12-year unbeaten streak in home Test series came to a halt on Saturday in Pune when New Zealand emerged victorious in the second Test by 113 runs.

New Zealand's stunning victory over India in the fairytale series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune not only put an end to India's 12-year unbeaten streak at home in the red-ball format but also dealt a significant blow to their standing on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

While Team India still maintains their position at the top of the WTC points table, the resounding defeat at the hands of the Kiwis has severely impacted their overall progress. With eight wins, four losses, and a draw in 13 matches of the current WTC 2023-25 cycle, India's dominance has been called into question following this unexpected setback.

Updated World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table



To keep their hopes alive, India must secure a victory in the upcoming third Test against the Blackcaps at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai starting on November 1.

Following this series, India will face a tough challenge in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. Despite previous successful tours of Australia, the recent defeat to New Zealand raises concerns about India's readiness for the upcoming series.

On the other hand, Pakistan's 2-1 series win over England has boosted their points percentage from 25.93 to 33.33, moving them up to seventh place in the rankings. Bangladesh now sits second to last, with West Indies at the bottom.

England remains in sixth place, just ahead of Pakistan, but their points percentage has decreased from 43.06 to 40.79, narrowing the gap between the two teams.

While it may be unlikely for either team to secure a top-two spot, there is still a slim mathematical chance for both sides to do so.

