India and Australia ended up with a draw due to rain at the Gabba, impacting both teams' chances of moving up in the World Test Championship rankings.

India's points percentage (PCT) in the World Test Championship standings took a hit after a draw against Australia in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Despite adding four points to their total, bringing it to 114, India's PCT decreased from 57.29 to 55.88 with only their second draw in the current WTC cycle. Australia also saw their PCT decrease from 60.71 to 58.88 with the second draw of this edition. The defending champions are currently ranked second, trailing behind South Africa (63.33), who are on the verge of securing their place in next year's WTC final at Lord’s.

India cannot afford another loss and can only afford to draw one of the remaining two Tests in this series to stay in the running for the WTC final. Meanwhile, Australia still have four games left in the cycle, with a two-match series scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka starting in late January.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table

In order to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, India must win both of their remaining matches, which would give them a total of 138 points and a percentage of 60.52. This would effectively eliminate Australia from the running for the final.

Alternatively, if India wins one match and draws the other, they would finish with 130 points and a percentage of 57.01. In this scenario, Australia could still qualify for the final by defeating Sri Lanka 2-0.

If India were to draw with Australia 2-2, they would finish with 126 points and a percentage of 55.26. Australia could then surpass India by winning at least one match against Sri Lanka.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 32-year-old record to become...