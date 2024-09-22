WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

With the win, the Indian team consolidated its lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India's opening match of the 2024-25 home Test season culminated in a resounding victory over Bangladesh by 280 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following this impressive win, let us now turn our attention to the current standings of the teams on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India's points percentage (PCT) has increased to 71.66, with 86 points earned from 10 Tests. Maintaining their position at the top of the table, India has widened the gap over second-placed Australia to 9.16 per cent. On the other hand, Bangladesh has slipped from fourth to sixth place following their recent loss, resulting in a decrease in their PCT from 45.83 to 39.28.

Currently, Bangladesh is facing a challenging situation in the World Test Championship. Initially positioned in 4th place, they had a promising opportunity to secure a spot in the top 2. However, due to a slow over rate, they have been penalized with docked points and have now dropped to 6th place, placing them in a difficult position.

During the match, R Ashwin showcased his prowess by scoring a counter-attacking century, his sixth in Test cricket, which helped India post a formidable total of 376 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack for India, taking 4 wickets for 50 runs and dismissing Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs, giving India a substantial lead of 227 runs.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant both displayed exceptional batting skills by scoring centuries, enabling India to set a challenging target of 515 runs for Bangladesh. Despite their efforts, Bangladesh could only manage to score 234 runs, with Ashwin further showcasing his talent by claiming 6 wickets for 88 runs.

