Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

With the win, the Indian team consolidated its lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test
Courtesy: X @BCCI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's opening match of the 2024-25 home Test season culminated in a resounding victory over Bangladesh by 280 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following this impressive win, let us now turn our attention to the current standings of the teams on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India's points percentage (PCT) has increased to 71.66, with 86 points earned from 10 Tests. Maintaining their position at the top of the table, India has widened the gap over second-placed Australia to 9.16 per cent. On the other hand, Bangladesh has slipped from fourth to sixth place following their recent loss, resulting in a decrease in their PCT from 45.83 to 39.28.

Currently, Bangladesh is facing a challenging situation in the World Test Championship. Initially positioned in 4th place, they had a promising opportunity to secure a spot in the top 2. However, due to a slow over rate, they have been penalized with docked points and have now dropped to 6th place, placing them in a difficult position.

During the match, R Ashwin showcased his prowess by scoring a counter-attacking century, his sixth in Test cricket, which helped India post a formidable total of 376 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack for India, taking 4 wickets for 50 runs and dismissing Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs, giving India a substantial lead of 227 runs.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant both displayed exceptional batting skills by scoring centuries, enabling India to set a challenging target of 515 runs for Bangladesh. Despite their efforts, Bangladesh could only manage to score 234 runs, with Ashwin further showcasing his talent by claiming 6 wickets for 88 runs.

Also read| 'Could have been 7...': Stuart Broad reveals untold story of Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes at 2007 T20 WC

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement