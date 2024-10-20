New Zealand achieved a significant victory over India in the first Test match held in Bengaluru, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After dismissing India for a historic low of 46 on the second morning of the match, New Zealand's batters dominated, amassing a commanding total of 402 runs. This impressive performance was led by a brilliant century from Rachin Ravindra (134) and a valuable contribution from Tim Southee (65) lower down the order.

India fought back strongly in their innings, with Sarfaraz Khan scoring a remarkable 150 runs and Rishabh Pant falling just short of a century with 99 runs. However, New Zealand regained control of the game with the help of the second new ball, as Matt Henry (3-102) and Will O'Rourke (3-92) limited India's lead to 106 runs.

On the fifth day, New Zealand successfully chased down the target to secure their first Test victory in India since 1988. Will Young top-scored with 48 runs, supported by Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 39, as they guided their team to victory.

Here's the updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table



New Zealand's recent victory has significantly boosted their points percentage (PCT) from 37.50 to 44.44 percent, allowing them to surpass both South Africa and England in the rankings. They now hold the fourth position, trailing behind Sri Lanka with a PCT of 55.56 percent, and just edging out England with a PCT of 43.06 percent.

Despite their recent loss, India remains at the top of the rankings, although their lead over second-placed Australia has narrowed from nearly 12 percent to approximately 5.5 percent. Interestingly, Australia and India now share the same number of wins, losses, and draws from an equal number of games. However, Australia has incurred eight more points deductions than India due to over-rate offenses, resulting in a reduced PCT of 62.5 percent for Australia.

Also read| IND vs NZ: New Zealand script history with first Test win in India in 36 years, take 1-0 lead in Bengaluru