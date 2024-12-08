The defeat had significant implications for India's standing on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, as they dropped from the top spot to third.

Australia made a triumphant return to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a stunning 10-wicket victory. The pink-ball match posed a challenge for the visiting team, as they had not played under such conditions in over two and a half years. The Australian bowlers excelled in the helpful conditions, proving too strong for India's struggling batting lineup. Travis Head shone with the bat, scoring a quickfire 140 runs. However, it was the lack of resilience and accountability from the Indian batters in both innings that ultimately cost them the match.

The defeat had significant implications for India's standing on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, as they dropped from the top spot to third. Their percentage points (PCT) decreased to 57.29 after the loss, putting their qualification for the final in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Australia, after a setback in Perth, reclaimed the top position with a PCT of 60.71.

India now has three matches remaining in the current cycle, and they must win all three to have a chance at qualifying. Their recent 3-0 defeat against New Zealand at home made a slip-up in Australia all the more costly. Even if India wins all their remaining matches, their PCT will only reach 64.03, leaving them vulnerable to South Africa's strong challenge.

Australia can secure their spot in the final by winning three out of their remaining five matches (three against India at home and two against Sri Lanka away). South Africa, on the other hand, could reach a PCT of over 69 if they win all their remaining games. Therefore, India's only hope is to win their remaining matches and disrupt Australia's chances as much as possible.

Also read| IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Travis Head, Pat Cummins star as Australia beat India by 10 wickets in Adelaide, level series 1-1