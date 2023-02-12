WTC Points Table: India's final qualification scenario explained after big win over Australia in 1st Test at Nagpur

India team during 1st test against Australia

India totally outclassed Australia to defeat the Pat Cummins-led side by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Nagpur on Saturday (February 11).

With this win, India have strengthened their chances of reaching the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23, which will be played form June 7 in Oval.

India are now at second place in the latest WTC standings and the win over Australia has taken Rohit Sharma and Co a step closer to reaching the WTC final.

It is to be noted that India were at the second place before the start of Border Gavaskar Trophy too with 58.93% points. The win has helped India increase the gap between themselves and Sri Lanka, which is currently at third place.

India are now at second place with 61.67 PCT, while Sri Lanka is at third place with 53.33% PCT. Australia are currently on top of the WTC standings and they need only one win in the four-match Test series to confirm their spot in the WTC final. Australia’s PCT, however, fell from 75.56 per cent to 70.83 after the loss in the first Test at Nagpur.

On the other hand, India still need to register victory in at least two of the three remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to reach the WTC final for the second time in a row.