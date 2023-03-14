WTC Points Table: How teams rank with India and Australia confirmed to play World Test Championship final

Source: Twitter/ICC

After the fourth India-Australia Test that ended in a draw in Ahmedabad, and Sri Lanka’s defeat against New Zealand in the thrilling 1st Test in Christchurch, the points table reads something like this.

Australia tops the table with a win percentage of 66.67 and India stands second in the list with a win percentage of 58.8. Both teams will be playing the final in the Oval, London on June 7, 2023.

Following the top two teams, South Africa is now at the third position with the win points 55.56%, whereas, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka is currently at 48.48% and is fourth in the list. England (46.97%), Pakistan (38.1%), West Indies (34.62%), New Zealand (33.33%) and Bangladesh (11.11%) are on the list in this respective order. Defending champions New Zealand are near the bottom of the list at the second last position, only above Bangladesh.

New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka has ensured that India will meet Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, 9 days after the IPL final match in India. This will be the second time in a row that India will be featuring in the WTC final after being defeated by Kiwis in its first-ever edition (2019-21)

The third edition of the World Test Championship will commence with the prestigious Ashes series between Australia and England from June 16 after the WTC final in the Oval on June 7-11.