WTC points table 2025-27 updated after England vs New Zealand 1st Test; check where India, Pakistan and others stand

England's win over New Zealand in the first Test of the series has shaken up the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. Here's a look at the updated WTC points table and where India, Australia, Pakistan and other teams currently stand.

England kicked off their three-match Test series against New Zealand in style, grabbing a solid 115-run win at Lord’s. It was the kind of start fans wanted, and they’re now up 1-0 in the series. Still, this win didn’t do a whole lot for them in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

The match itself turned out to be another low-scoring, bowler-friendly affair, with both sides struggling for runs. England kept their nerves at the right moments and eventually clinched their fourth win of this WTC cycle.

Even after those hard-earned points, England are still stuck in seventh place on the WTC table. Their points percentage creeped up to 37.88%, but that’s not enough to knock India out of the sixth spot.

So far in this WTC run, England have played eleven games—they’ve won four, lost six, and drawn one. Add in that two-point penalty for earlier disciplinary trouble, and it’s been a rough ride.

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England aren’t totally out of the running yet. With just two matches left in this series, if they sweep both games against New Zealand, their ranking could improve a lot.

For New Zealand, this match stung. They came in sitting second on the table, but after this defeat, their PCT tumbled from 77.78% to 58.33%. That big drop opened the door for others—South Africa leapt up to second place with a 75% PCT, and Sri Lanka slid into third with 66.67%.

Right now, Australia and South Africa lead the pack. Australia, as usual, look tough—they’ve won seven out of eight matches and sit on a commanding 87.50%. South Africa (the reigning champs) are holding strong with three wins in four games. Sri Lanka’s jump to third means the fight for a spot in next year’s final is heating up.

New Zealand and Bangladesh, with identical points and PCT, are right in the mix too. India, down in sixth, need to pick up the pace if they want a serious shot at the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan have only managed one win from four Tests, and the West Indies are still searching for their first victory this cycle.

As for how England actually got the job done at Lord’s—well, this Test was a bowler’s game from the start. England only managed 140 in their first innings, mostly because Kyle Jamieson ran riot with five wickets. But Ollie Robinson hit back, snapping up five wickets of his own and skittling New Zealand for just 113. That handed England a handy little lead after the first innings.

In their second go with the bat, England’s Emilio Gay dug in for a tough fifty, helping the hosts to 226. Nathan Smith sparkled for New Zealand with six wickets in that innings and took nine in the match, but his team was always chasing the game.

Chasing 254 to win, New Zealand couldn’t get settled. England’s bowlers kept breaking through, and the visitors never got going. Gus Atkinson led the charge with 5 for 30, and New Zealand folded for 138. That wrapped up England’s 115-run win—and handed them a strong advantage in the series.

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