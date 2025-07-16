WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia dominate after West Indies whitewash, India slip after Lord's heartbreak

After an exciting week in Test cricket, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table has shifted. Australia is in first place, while India is struggling after losing to England.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table has seen big changes, with Australia now in first place. This follows India's recent 22-run loss to England at Lord's. Australia's strong lead comes after they swept West Indies 3-0, including an incredible performance where they bowled them out for just 27 runs in the last Test. Even though England won at Lord's, they had two points taken away because they bowled too slowly, which impacts their position in what looks to be an interesting WTC season.

Australia's early lead

The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, has taken an early lead in the WTC cycle. They won all three games against the West Indies, including one where they bowled the West Indies out for just 27 runs. Because of this, they have 36 points and a perfect 100% PCT (Points Percentage), putting them in first place. This says a lot to the other countries that want to be in the WTC Final in 2027.

India's difficulties

India's hopes have been damaged by their close 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord's. India is now in fourth place with 12 points from three games, and a PCT of 33.33%. With two losses in three games, Shubman Gill's team needs to recover in the series against England.

England's penalty and Sri Lanka's move up

England won at Lord's, but the ICC penalized them two WTC points for bowling too slowly. This caused England to fall from second to third, with 22 points and a PCT of 61.11%. Sri Lanka moved up to second place because of this, with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67%, after their series with Bangladesh ended in a draw.

The WTC gives 12 points for a win, 6 for a tie, and 4 for a draw. The rankings are based on PCT, so every result counts. India will want to move up the standings as the cycle goes on, while Australia will try to stay in first place on their way to the 2027 final.

