WTC Points Table 2025-26: Australia tighten grip on No.1 spot after Ashes win; where do India and Pakistan stand?

Australia’s dominant Ashes series win has further strengthened their hold on the No.1 position in the WTC 2025-26 points table. With a perfect start boosting their PCT, attention now turns to where India and Pakistan stand in the updated World Test Championship race.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

Australia has once again showcased their supremacy in world cricket by achieving a commanding 82-run victory over England in the third Test of the Ashes series held in Adelaide. This triumph has allowed the home team to establish an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Test series, thereby officially securing the esteemed Ashes trophy. The outcome has also significantly influenced the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, further solidifying Australia’s position at the top.

After clinching their third consecutive win in the Ashes, Australia has reinforced their hold on the number one position in the WTC standings. The Kangaroos currently enjoy a flawless win percentage of 100, highlighting their consistency and dominance in the longest format of the game. This recent victory has increased the gap between Australia and their competitors, placing them firmly in control of their World Test Championship journey.

South Africa is currently in second place on the table with a win percentage of 75, while New Zealand holds the third spot with 66.67. Sri Lanka ranks fourth, Pakistan is fifth, and India is positioned sixth with a win percentage of 48.15. With numerous series still ahead, the competition for the top two positions remains fierce, but Australia has given themselves a significant edge.

WTC 2025-27 Current Points Table

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points PCT (%)
1 Australia 6 6 0 0 72 100.00
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
3 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
6 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15
7 England 8 2 5 1 26 27.08
8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.66
9 West Indies 7 0 6 1 4 4.76

In pursuit of a daunting target of 435 runs in the fourth innings, England displayed determination and resilience but ultimately fell short. The English batsmen made a valiant effort to salvage the match, yet they could not withstand Australia’s disciplined bowling attack. England was bowled out for 352, resulting in a convincing victory for Australia by 82 runs.

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon emerged as the standout bowlers in the second innings, each claiming three wickets. Their timely breakthroughs ensured that England never posed a genuine threat of achieving an improbable chase.

Holding a 3-0 advantage with two Tests remaining, Australia is set to further assert their dominance, while England seeks to restore some pride. At this moment, the Kangaroos stand tall, leading both the Ashes series and the World Test Championship rankings.

Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
