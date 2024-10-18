England was dismissed for 144 runs in the fourth innings, resulting in a 152-run victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan has finally put an end to their extended winless streak at home by securing a victory in a Test match on their own turf in 2021. The team's newcomers played a crucial role in this win, stepping up after the squad underwent significant changes following a humiliating defeat in the series opener.

Kamran Ghulam, who took over the No.4 spot from Babar Azam, led Pakistan's batting performance with an impressive 118 runs off 224 balls on his debut. This helped Pakistan reach a total of 366 runs on a challenging Multan pitch, the same pitch used in the first match. Despite England being in a comfortable position at 211-2 on day two, Sajid Khan, who was making his comeback, turned the game around by taking crucial wickets, including those of Joe Root (34) and Harry Brook (9), reducing the tourists to 225-6.

Sajid's exceptional performance resulted in a seven-wicket haul, giving Pakistan a significant 75-run lead. Although Pakistan only managed to score 221 runs in their first innings, the substantial lead meant that England had to chase 297 runs for a win on a deteriorating pitch.

England was dismissed for 144 runs in the fourth innings, resulting in a 152-run victory for Pakistan. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali delivered an exceptional performance, finishing with impressive figures of 8-46. Alongside Sajid Khan, the two bowlers showcased their skill by bowling unchanged for 33.3 overs in the innings.

Updated WTC Points Table

Pakistan has participated in nine Tests during the current World Test Championship cycle, achieving victory in three matches and facing defeat in six. Additionally, they have incurred a deduction of eight points due to a slow over-rate. Following their recent triumph in Multan, their points percentage has increased from 16.67 to 25.92, resulting in a rise to the eighth position in the rankings, previously held by West Indies.

Conversely, England's points percentage decreased from 45.59 to 43.06 after their recent loss. Despite this setback, they have managed to maintain their position in fourth place in the rankings.

