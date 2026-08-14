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WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy

India are set to begin their Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle but rain and thunderstorms could threaten the series opener. With weather conditions likely to play a key role, here’s the latest forecast and what it could mean for India and Sri Lanka.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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The opening clash of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series is locked in for August 15 at Galle—a setting that’s become almost iconic for dramatic cricket, unpredictable weather and tough conditions. This tour carries some weight; India hasn’t played a Test series in Sri Lanka for nine years. Their last visit in 2017, under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, was a walk in the park—India swept the series, barely breaking a sweat.

Now, heading into this much-anticipated showdown there’s tension in the air and not just from the excitement. The weather’s throwing curveballs. Galle, perched at Sri Lanka’s southern edge is getting battered with heavy rainfall. Team India couldn’t even squeeze in a practice session on Thursday because the rain just wouldn’t let up.

Match day’s Saturday but the forecast isn’t doing fans any favors. AccuWeather is calling for an 80% chance of rain and the rest of the week looks equally damp: 66% Sunday, 81% Monday, 55% Tuesday and 56% Wednesday. That means interruptions, wet outfields and maybe even a few frustrated players and spectators. There’s a good chance rain will dictate the pace of this Test series opener.

And if the showers pause there’s something else to worry about: heat. Galle’s temperature is stuck around 30°C for all five days and the humidity makes the air thick and draining. Players will have their endurance tested as much as their cricketing skills. It wouldn’t be surprising to see players grappling with fatigue and dehydration, especially as the conditions force them to stay alert and quick on the field.

Galle hasn’t seen Test action since August 2019, when Sri Lanka pulled off a six-wicket win against New Zealand. For India, their memories of Galle are pretty rosy—back in 2017, Kohli and the team put on a dominant show, winning by a whopping 304 runs.

Also read| Who was India’s first captain after Independence? The forgotten pioneer who changed Indian cricket

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