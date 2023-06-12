Search icon
WTC Finals: Why are fans trolling Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma after India’s loss against Australia?

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma after India lost the WTC finals against Australia last night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

WTC Finals: Why are fans trolling Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma after India’s loss against Australia?
Fans troll Anushka Sharma after India's defeat in WTC Finals (Photo - Twitter)

As the World Test Championship (WTC) came to an end on June 11, Indian cricket fans were left dejected as Australia crushed Team India in the WTC finals, winning the trophy by 209 runs. However, people assigned the blame for India’s defeat to Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma was present at The Oval in London to show support for the Indian cricket team and her husband Virat Kohli, who got dismissed after scoring 49 runs off 78 balls, just shy of a half century, leading to a major turning point in the match.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction after Virat Kohli’s wicket went viral on social media, where she was seen visibly disappointed after the Indian star player got dismissed just before completing his half century.

Not only this, but cricket fans were trolling Anushka Sharma for India’s defeat against Australia in the WTC finals, blaming her for the loss of the historic test championship and Virat Kohli’s performance on Day 5 of India vs Australia test match.

Cricket fans took to Twitter and slammed Anushka Sharma, pointing out that India has rarely won a match when Virat Kohli’s wife is present at the stadium in person to watch Team India. Being harsh, some even termed Sharma as a “panoti” (bad luck) for India and Kohli.

 

 

One Twitter user wrote on social media, “India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma is present in the stadium in ICC tournaments.”

However, many cricket fans were quick to jump to Anushka Sharma’s defence, slamming those who are blaming her for the defeat of Team India, where she was just present at The Oval to show her support for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

 

 

A social media user wrote, “Dear Anushka Sharma, As a cricket fan, I am so sorry for what you have to go through every time India loses and you happen to be in the stadium, all i see in you is passion and absolute support for India and your partner. Please stay the same, always.”

