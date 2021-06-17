WTC Final: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's photo with Virat Kohli goes VIRAL, here's why

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a huge cricket fan and she is often spotted in the stadium cheering for Team India and IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhanashree is currently in quarantine with Chahal in Mumbai. It is to be noted that Chahal is part of the Team India squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The series will be played from 13 to 25 July. Head coach Rahul Dravid is also quarantined in Mumbai with the team.

Dhanashree Verma is now once again in the news because she has posted a heart-winning note for Team India and RCB captain Virat Kohli. When a fan asked about Dhanasharee Kohli on Instagram, she said, "Great sense of humour, always good times with him". DHanashree's response has now gone viral on social media with fans liking her response a lot.

On the other hand, Chahal is set to return to action in July under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. It is to be noted that Dhawan will lead Team India during the Sri Lanka tour as Kohli will not accompany the team. Team India is scheduled to play 3 ODI and 3 T20Is during the Sri Lanka tour.

Apart from being a professional dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a choreographer and YouTuber. Dhanashree often shares her videos on her Instagram. Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist by profession. He graduated from DY Patil Dental College in the year 2014.